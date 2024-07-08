Apple slates AI-powered Siri for 2025, ChatGPT integration in 2024: Report

Apple is reportedly set to roll out an artificial intelligence-powered Siri virtual assistant on iPhones in the spring of next year. According to a Bloomberg report, the AI-powered Siri, featuring new capabilities, will enter beta testing in January with a public rollout scheduled for the spring, likely as part of the iOS 18.4 system update. However, the new interface for the virtual assistant, along with OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration, is expected to be released by the end of 2024.

The AI-powered Siri is expected to be the highlight feature of iOS 18, along with a suite of new AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, collectively referred to as Apple Intelligence. The new version of Siri will feature an interactive interface with enhanced control over in-app actions for native Apple apps. Additionally, the AI-backed Siri will offer improved contextual understanding for more personalised responses. A significant feature will be the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing users to send queries or prompts directly to ChatGPT for assistance.

Beta Testing and availability

Apple has begun rolling out developer beta versions of its iOS 18 operating system, but none of the Apple Intelligence features are yet available for testing.

Earlier reports from Bloomberg indicated that some AI-powered tools in iOS 18 would only be available as previews on the next-generation iPhone models. Traditionally, Apple releases the entire version of the new operating system on the new iPhone model; however, this approach is expected to change with the iPhone 16 series. Additionally, the report stated that Apple Intelligence features would likely be available only in American English initially, and users might have to join a waitlist to access some of the new features.