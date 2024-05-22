Motorola Edge 50 Fusion goes on sale with introductory offers: Know details

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone is set to go on sale in India today, on May 22. Launched in the country on May 16, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available for purchase in the maiden sale period starting at 12 pm on May 22. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart with introductory offers.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available in three Pantone curated colours – Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink. The Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink coloured variants feature vegan leather covers at the back while the Forest Blue colour variant has a PMMA finish.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Availability and offers

Open sale for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone starts at 12 PM on May 22. The smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart with an introductory bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank Credit card, Debit card and EMI transaction.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display of 144Hz refresh rate and comes with a peak brightness level of 1600 nits. The smartphone’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 while it is also rated IP68 for resistance against dust and water. Imaging on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is covered by a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C) and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor at the back. The smartphone sports a 32MP front-facing camera in a display punch-hole design.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by a 68W wired charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion boots Android 14 operating system with the company’s own Hello UI layered on top. Motorola said that it will provide three years of OS update and four years of security patches to the smartphone.