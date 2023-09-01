Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.84%)
65374.01 + 542.60
Nifty (0.97%)
19440.95 + 187.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.64%)
5711.35 + 91.95
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.55 + 326.90
Nifty Bank (1.13%)
44486.55 + 497.40
Heatmap

Motorola G84 5G to launch in India today, check price, specifications, more

Motorola is launching its mid-range segment smartphone Moto G84 5G under Rs 20,000 today. The smartphone comes in three colour variants, such as Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta

Moto G84 5G

Moto G84 5G

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Motorola is set to launch its new smartphone Moto G84 5G in India today, September 1, 2023. The company is trying to establish a strong presence in the affordable mid-range segment. After G84 5G, the company is expected to launch the Moto G54 5G on September 6. 

The Moto G84 5G is priced under Rs 20,000, which is primarily designed for young customers and is equipped with a 33W charger, 256GB storage, and 50MP OIS-enabled camera.

Moto G84 5G: Specifications

The Moto G84 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The pOLED panel is not much different from the AMOLED panel that comes under the Rs 30K segment. However, there is a slight difference in the composition, which is tough to see with the naked eye.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device comes with a 50MP OIS camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Unlike other devices under the same price range, the Moto G84 misses a macro or depth camera. However, the second camera carries macro photos, and for selfies, there's a 16 MP front camera as well.

The Moto G84 has 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device is provided with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone comes in three different colour variants, such as Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta.

The new Motorola smartphone will ship with Android 13, but the device comes with Android 14 update and security support software for three years.

Also Read

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Moto G14 phone goes on sale on Flipkart with introductory offers: Details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

Meta's 'biggest single takedown' saw removal of 7,704 Facebook accounts

Safeguard users' interests while harnessing AI: Consumer Affairs Secy

Lenovo launches Tab P12 tablet with 12.7-inch display at Rs 34,999: Details

Google Search's generative AI experience: What it is and how it works

Video, audio calls soon to be made available for X, says owner Elon Musk

What is the price of Motorola's Moto G84 5G?

The Moto G84 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, Rs 18,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Rs 19,999 will be listed for 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage.

Which are the prime competitors of Moto G84 5G?

The competitors for Moto G84 5G smartphone are Redmi Note 12, iQOO Z7 Pro, Galaxy M34, and Realme 11 Pro, among others.

Topics : Motorola phones Motorola India smartphones

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon