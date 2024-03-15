MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Comparing Windows 11-based handheld gaming consoles

MSI, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, has introduced its debut handheld gaming device in India, named the Claw. However, Asus, another Taiwanese electronics brand, holds the distinction of unveiling the first of its kind in India with the ROG Ally launch last year. While both devices share similarities, such as running on the Microsoft Windows 11 platform and adopting a handheld form factor, there exist distinctions between them. Let's compare the MSI Claw to the already available ROG Ally console:

Display

Both the MSI Claw and the ASUS ROG Ally feature similar specifications in the display department. Each sports a 7-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display of 120Hz refresh rate. The displays on both devices appear to be identical, with both boasting 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 per cent sRGB colour range.

Processing and Graphics

The MSI Claw is powered by the Intel Core Ultra series processors, while the ASUS ROG Ally features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. The top-end model with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor comprises 16 cores, including six performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and two low-power efficiency cores. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor lacks efficient cores, but offers eight CPU cores for managing workload.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor clocks in at a maximum of 4.8GHz, while Ryzen Z1 processors can reach a maximum boost of 5.1GHz. Additionally, MSI takes advantage of Intel Core Ultra processors’ AI Engine, whereas the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip lacks dedicated hardware for AI.

Both the MSI Claw and ASUS ROG Ally feature integrated graphics in their respective System on Chip (SoC). The MSI Claw utilises Intel Arc graphics, while the ASUS ROG Ally features AMD Radeon GPU. ASUS allows support for connecting an external GPU using the ROG XG Mobile interface slot, while the MSI Claw offers compatibility with external GPUs via its Thunderbolt 4 port.

Both handheld consoles come equipped with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM onboard.

Ports and Sensors

Both devices feature a built-in microSD card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a power button doubling as a fingerprint sensor. The MSI Claw includes a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, while the ASUS ROG Ally incorporates a USB 3.2 Type-C port supporting DisplayPort 1.4. The ROG Ally also provides an option to connect an external GPU via the ROG XG Mobile Interface.

For haptics, both handheld gaming consoles feature a six-axis IMU Vibration motor.

Battery



The ASUS ROG Ally is equipped with a 40WHrs battery, while the Claw boasts a larger 53Wh battery capacity. Nevertheless, both devices support 65W charging through the USB-C port.

Dimensions and weight

Both devices share the same thickness, measuring 21.2mm at their thinnest point. However, the MSI Claw is slightly larger in size on the front, measuring 294 x 117 mm compared to the ASUS ROG Ally's 280 x 111 mm dimensions. Consequently, the Claw is heavier than the ROG Ally, weighing 675g and 608g, respectively.

Price

In India, MSI offers the Claw in two processor variants – Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5, priced at Rs 96,990 and Rs 88,990, respectively. Similarly, the ASUS ROG Ally, launched last year with two processor options - AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and AMD Ryzen Z1, initially priced at Rs 69,990 onwards, is currently available for Rs 49,990 onwards on the company's official website.