Need guardrails to ensure that AI can never be misused: Chandrasekhar

"We see AI as a kinetic enabler for the $1 trillion digital economy goal that we set for ourselves as a nation. So, it's a very big deal for us," said Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a fireside chat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
The Indian government sees artificial intelligence (AI) as a “kinetic enabler” for its $1 trillion digital economy goal, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday, even as he called for legislative measures to prevent the misuse of technology by bad actors.

Terming AI the biggest and most impactful invention in recent times, he said if harnessed correctly, it can transform healthcare, agriculture, governance, and language translation.
“We see AI as a kinetic enabler for the $1 trillion digital economy goal that we set for ourselves as a nation. So, it's a very big deal for us,” said Chandrasekhar during a fireside chat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

He also said the world is aligning with India's view that there is a need for guardrails of safety and trust in the area of AI.

“While AI is great, and the ChatGPTs of the world are very fancy along with other buzzwords, we need legislative guardrails that have safety and trust that will ensure that AI can never be misused or used by bad actors to cause harm,” he said.

In the last 18-24 months, India has made tremendous progress in areas such as talent, design and packaging, Chandrasekhar said, adding the government is planning to set up the India Semiconductor Research Centre (ISRC) and semiconductor fabrication plants.

“For India to become a semiconductor nation and in turn, a trusted player in the global semiconductor ecosystem, is a question of how fast we can roll it out, and how soon we will get there,” he said.

Noting that India's engagement with semiconductors has been a series of missed opportunities over the last 70 years, Chandrasekhar said, “We are now playing catch up. But funnily enough, we almost jumping one generation and looking at opportunities for the next decade.”

“We are at a stage today where the young startups believe that they can design devices, IP products, solutions and platforms for the world and the Indian market. That confidence has never been seen before. This is certainly the most exciting time ever in the history of independent India. The world is recognising that India is a trusted, global, reliable partner,” he added.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Digital economy information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

