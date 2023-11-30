Nothing might bring 'A-series' smartphone lineup for mid-range segment

Nothing might bring a new mid-range smartphone lineup with an A-series of devices. According to a report by Android Authority, the British electronic brand Nothing is planning to launch the Nothing Phone 2a.

According to the report, Nothing phone 2a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel will have a punch-hole design and house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the rumoured smartphone is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Many key specs and hardware details have not been mentioned, including the processor powering the smartphone. However, the report does state that the smartphone is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

Nothing is expected to target the mid-range segment with the A-series lineup, with prices much lower than its Android flagship- Nothing Phone (2).

Recently, Nothing announced the Nothing Chats app that will support iMessage chats on its Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing said that setting up the chats app with iMessage will require users to log in using their Apple ID. It added that the chats will be encrypted end-to-end for privacy. However, the messaging app faced a setback before its wide-scale roll out. The messaging app by Nothing was quickly taken down from the Play Store just days after its initial release.

Nothing postponed the app's launch, as many reports underlined security concerns regarding the messaging platform. Many news reports claimed that the app used Sunbird's system to send and receive messages that lacked end-to-end encryption.