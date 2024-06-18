New Microsoft update enables direct file sharing from Windows 11 to Android

Transferring files from one Operating System to another has always been a hassle, but no more. Microsoft is rolling out an update in its Windows 11 operating system to enable users to send files directly to Android devices. The US-based tech giant announced the Windows 11 beta update on June 14. The update includes a feature to allow users to easily share content from Windows to Android. With this feature, Microsoft will include the Android device in the share menu of Windows 11 as a shortcut called “My Phone”.

How it works

Users will have to download the link to Windows app on the Android device and Phone Link application on the PC. Then, users will have to pair the Android device to their Windows PC via the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on the PC. After pairing the devices, your device will be displayed as a "My Phone" icon in the Windows share menu and you can share the content.

This easier direct sharing is possible because of Phone Link, which enables Windows and Android to connect through apps on different devices and the app is also used for syncing notifications, accessing apps and files and to send files as well. This makes file sharing more convenient and faster than the pre existing sharing methods because it brings Android sharing directly to the Windows share menu.

The feature is available to Windows 11 insiders and might not work for all apps as many apps utilise their own share menus to send files and do not employ the share menu of Windows 11. It is accessible only for beta testers for now and there is no information about when it might be available to all.