Motorola Edge 50 Ultra set to launch on June 18 at 12PM: Expected specs

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, its premium flagship smartphone, in India, on June 18 at 12PM. Launched in select regions back in April, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 System-on-Chip and boasts Pantone-validated colour themes. Here are the details:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Availability and variants

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 50 Ultra smartphone will launch on June 18 at 12PM and will be available on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.



In a run up to the launch, Motorola has revealed that the smartphone will be offered in three Pantone validated colours – Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey, and Wood. While the Peach Fuzz will be offered in frosted glass finish, the Forest Grey will boast vegan leather texture, and the Wood colour option will feature a back cover made from real wood.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: What to expect

The smartphone is already available in select regions including Europe, Latin America and some parts of Asia. The variant that will be making its way to the Indian market is expected to be along the same lines. Additionally, the company has already revealed some of the key specification details of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra on the product listing page of Flipkart.

As per the listing page on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display will boast a peak brightness level of 2500 nits and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 chipset, the smartphone will be offered with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage variants. The smartphone has also been confirmed to support 125W wired charging and 50W wireless.

For imaging, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will sport a 50 MP primary camera and a telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), likely a 64MP sensor. To round off the triple camera set up on the rear, Motorola will likely include a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Expected specifications