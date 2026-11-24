The application is run by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which describes itself as the technology partner of the Government of India (GoI). The exactly 50-year-old organisation hosts almost all of the 44-odd digital services that the Centre and the states provide to citizens.

While the much more prominent CERT-In works on the general cybersecurity environment in the country, NIC is tasked with the same role for governments at both the state and Centre levels. Both operate as arms of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

NIC's fragmented technology ecosystem

The weak link in India's cybersecurity framework is the possible vulnerability of the NIC platform, since it is often operated alongside other applications by both state-level and central government platforms. The latter come with vastly larger capacities and different configurations. For instance, hardly any state has signed up for the real-time use of the Gopaan app, letting instead a mishmash of platforms do the work at the highest levels of governance.

Large government utilities often run their heavy-duty operations through other applications, while the NIC channel often acts as the totemic face of their work. The Public Financial Management System (PFMS) under the Controller General of Accounts, which transfers millions of rupees daily across the states and the Centre, uses state-of-the-art banking industry channels. Those channels are independent of NIC. Only the PFMS website and those of other organisations, such as NITI Aayog, are maintained by NIC.

A striking example of this mismatch is evident from NIC's own data. Its quarterly journal, Informatics, lists the latest range of e-applications in use across different state governments. The July 2026 edition shows that the technology frameworks used by states to secure a wide range of services for their citizens were not the same. State-level leaders of NIC teams were using applications they considered fit, ranging from PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Zabbix, PAM 360, Jenkins, Postman, DSpace, Gitea, PROMPT, Fluent Bit and NGINX — just a sample of the platforms in use.

AIIMS cyberattack exposes vulnerabilities in government IT systems

The disadvantage of this à la carte approach was exposed in the AIIMS hacking case in 2022. As the government's reply in Parliament noted, five physical servers at AIIMS were affected, all of them hosting parts of NIC's e-Hospital application. India's premier government-run hospital had to revert overnight to printed cards, which had been discontinued several years earlier.

The same reply noted that “No specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers though a message was discovered on the server suggesting that it was a cyber-attack…Most of the functions of e-Hospital application like patient registration, appointment, admission, discharge etc. have been restored after two weeks of the cyber-attack”.

AIIMS now communicates within its portal through several apps. Its website notes: “This Government computer system employs commercial software programs to monitor network traffic to identify unauthorised attempts to upload or change information, or otherwise cause damage”.

States and government agencies increasingly rely on independent platforms

Like hospitals, other utilities, too, run their own applications to manage their business. All the key regulatory bodies use their own in-house web managers to maintain their links with the rest of the world. At the state level, it is almost impossible to get an NIC email address for any official, while even at the Centre, officials helpfully offer an alternative to the nic(dot)in address. The Maharashtra government website and its related functions are maintained by the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, a state government enterprise. Next door, in Andhra Pradesh, the services are handled by the state government's IT, Electronics and Communications Department.

Prosanto Roy, Managing Director at FTI Consulting and former vice-president of Nasscom, said: “NIC needs to commoditise the applications that states and central government utilities could buy”. If states could buy those off the shelf, NIC could develop focused service platforms to maintain quality and also figure out which show more promise.

It is not that NIC is unaware of the risks. At the heart of the cyber threat response strategy for Indian government utilities sits the NIC-CERT Division. In another piquant acronym, the division describes its role as that of achieving CIA, an acronym for Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability of its tech assets.

Striking names such as CIA and Gopaan are clearly a big draw at NIC. What is less visible is the level of its capacity to police the government network that works with the public. “As of now, NIC, headed by a Director General and housed in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, tries to offer a full suite of services that often have little quality check,” Roy argues.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “We realise the risks associated with limited domestic capabilities in AI research ecosystems. This is why we have adopted a multi-pronged and calibrated approach under the IndiaAI Mission to build technological sovereignty across the AI value chain”.

Next door to NIC, CERT-In maintains extensive infrastructure to handle cyber breaches. It lists a vast panel of 237 Information Security Auditing Organisations to audit these risks, including vulnerability assessment and penetration testing of computer systems, networks, websites and applications of various government organisations and critical sectors, and to aid the implementation of information security best practices. NIC is not one of those.