Nothing confirms MediaTek Dimensity 7300 for CMF Phone 1: Details here

The CMF Phone 1 will be launching on July 8 alongside second-generation CMF accessories, the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2

CMF Phone 1 (Image: Nothing)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has confirmed the processor offering that will power its CMF Phone 1. The British consumer electronics brand on June 28 announced that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC). The Dimensity 7300 chip is built on the 4nm architecture from the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). It is an 8-core chip with support for 5G connectivity.

Said to be the entry point to the Nothing’s ecosystem of devices, the CMF Phone 1 is scheduled to launch on July 8 alongside CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2. In a run-up to the launch, Nothing has revealed some of the key specification details about the smartphone and the ecosystem devices. Here are the details:
CMF Phone 1: What we know so far

While Nothing has confirmed that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300, it has also been revealing details about the smartphone’s key components such as display and more on its official handle on X (formerly twitter). Nothing has said that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch SuperAMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel will support HDR10+ visuals and offer a peak brightness level of 2000 nits.

In addition to the display panel, Nothing has confirmed that the smartphone will get up to 16GB RAM.

CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2: What we know so far

The company has confirmed that the second generation of the CMF Buds Pro wireless earbuds will feature dual audio drivers set up on the inside for improved audio output. In addition to this the Buds Pro 2 will get a rotating dial on the charging case which the company calls Smart Dial. The Smart Dial on the case will be customisable for “intuitive sound control”, according to the company.

Similarly, for the CMF Watch Pro 2, the company has confirmed that the smartwatch will get an aluminium alloy body and a circular dial. The image shared by the company also suggests that the Watch Pro 2 will get a rotating crown dial on the side for added functionality.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

