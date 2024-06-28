Business Standard
Samsung's Watch 7 Ultra, Buds 3 could feature Apple inspired design: Report

Reportedly, in the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Samsung will use an Apple Watch-like sliding mechanism instead of the spring-pin watch strap connector that it has used on previous generation watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Photo: Evan Blass @evleaks)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is anticipated to unveil an Ultra model in the Watch 7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. While previous reports have offered insights into the specifications of the anticipated rugged smartwatch from Samsung, a report by 9To5Google suggests that the Ultra model will get an Apple Watch-like strap placement mechanism to swap the watch bands.

According to the report, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will get a band connector mechanism similar to that of Apple Watch. Samsung has traditionally used a spring-pin mechanism on its previous generation smartwatches to connect watch bands to the dial, however, the report suggests that the Ultra model of the Watch 7 series will get a new mechanism featuring buttons on the underbody, which when pressed will allow the watch band to slide out.
If true, the anticipated Galaxy Watch Ultra, with a new band connector mechanism will not allow users to swap bands that are compatible with the current generation Galaxy Watches. However, the report said that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 will get the traditional spring-pin mechanism, making it easy to customise for those who will upgrade from an older generation Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: What to expect

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to feature a titanium chassis and a square-shaped dial. The boxy frame would likely incorporate a circular display with sapphire glass protection. The smartwatch is expected to be offered in a dark grey colour with elements in orange alongside the frame. The watch would also likely feature an orange coloured rotating crown on the side of the frame alongside two buttons.

It is anticipated that the Ultra model would get a new microLED display technology for increased brightness compared to OLED screens. Some reports suggest that the watch could get as bright as 3,000 nits. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to be powered by the new Exynos W940 chipset that is likely to debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Samsung would likely market the Galaxy Watch Ultra as an adventure watch. This would likely be supported by its battery capacity and durability features. According to reports, the Ultra model is expected to get up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. For durability, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could feature MIL-STD-810H certification for military standard durability. Additionally, an IP68 rating for resistance against water and dust is expected.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Watch Technology

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

