Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Skills, financial support, AI access key challenges for tech MSMEs: Nasscom

Around 94% of tech MSMEs acknowledged AI's ability to drive business growth, and 87% showed confidence in AI's potential to improve overall productivity in their enterprises

MSMEs

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Skill development, financial support, and access to AI tech are the key challenges for Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as they look at adopting AI, said a joint study by Nasscom and Meta released on Thursday.

According to the study, around 94 per cent of tech MSMEs acknowledged AI’s ability to drive business growth, and 87 per cent showed confidence in AI’s potential to improve overall productivity in their enterprises.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“MSMEs, pivotal to India's economic engine, are at a critical point in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape. Integrating AI offers them a unique chance for unprecedented growth, increased productivity, and sustainable innovation. Ecosystem collaboration, coupled with access to user-friendly tools and resources, is essential for tech-enabled MSMEs to harness AI's full potential and for India to maximise its AI dividends,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom.

The whitepaper by Nasscom and Meta is based on an analysis of 300 tech MSMEs from across five Indian cities, including Gurugram, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

 
Key trends:-


94% MSMEs acknowledged AIs ability to drive business growth.

87% were confident about AIs capacity to improve overall productivity.

91% MSMEs advocated for making AI technologies more democratically accessible


Areas where AI can make an impact for tech MSMEs


48% of respondents support AI’s potential in content creation and marketing

46% said it can help in driving customer engagement,

68% find it helpful in developing new products and services


 
Challenges to AI adoption in MSMEs


65% of tech MSMEs struggling due to the limited awareness about available tools and resources

72% emphasised the necessity for AI training programs

59% of surveyed enterprises cited budgetary limitations in using AI resources

Also Read

Jobs, resignations, unemployment, job loss, employment

More people want to switch jobs now than in 'Great Resignation': PwC survey

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays

Centre plans to hold training for states on labour code sensitisation

upskill, upgrade education, upskilling, learning new skill, skill development

Skill ministry to train 150K women under PMKVY in first 100 days

PremiumRajiv Memani, chairperson of EY India

Need to put more capital in hands of private sector: EY India chairperson

The IndiaSkills 2023-24 competition is set to kick off from Wednesday in the national capital, with nearly 26,000 competitors from 32 states and union territories set to participate in 61 different skilling competitions.

IndiaSkills competition expects to send 58 entrants to Lyon for world event

Topics : Artificial intelligence Skill development finance sector MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon