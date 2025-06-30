Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 to be launched on July 1: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 to be launched on July 1: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 are set to debut at Nothing's Come to Play event on July 1. Set to be held in London, the event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing is gearing up for its “Come to Play” event on July 1, where it will unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. The event will also mark the debut of the company’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1. Set to be held in London, the event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Nothing has already confirmed several key features of the Phone 3 ahead of launch. The upcoming flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which the company claims will deliver improved overall performance and more capable on-device AI features. It will also be the longest-supported Nothing phone to date, with five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.
 
  On the imaging front, the Phone 3 will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, as part of what is expected to be a triple rear camera set-up. The main camera will likely be a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor to complete the configuration.

Also Read

Tech Wrap June 27

Tech wrap June 27: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Vivo X200 FE, Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3's 50MP telephoto camera

Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased: Details

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix

Nothing Phone 3 may offer bigger battery, faster charging: What to expect

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix

Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work

 
In terms of design, the Phone 3 will debut a new “Glyph Matrix” system, replacing the signature Glyph Interface from previous models. This dot-matrix-style LED panel, positioned near the rear camera array, may support new interactive functions like custom animations and interactive features like mini-games.
 
Here are the expected specifications of the Nothing Phone 3:
  • Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary, 50 MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP 
  • Battery: 5150mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless

Nothing Headphone 1: What to expect

Nothing’s first over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1, will also debut at the July 1 event. As per last week’s report by 9To5Google, images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced online, suggesting that it will feature the brand’s signature transparent design. The ear cups appear squarish with rounded edges—somewhat resembling the Apple AirPods Max—while a circular transparent panel sits on top to reinforce the brand’s aesthetic.
  The headband includes cushioning and a hinge mechanism that allows the cups to fold flat for easier storage. The right ear cup reportedly includes two physical control buttons, while the left bears “Sound by KEF” branding—confirming Nothing’s previously announced partnership with British audio brand KEF.
 
A separate report by Android Headlines claims that the Headphone 1 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and support for high-quality audio codecs like AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) and LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec). The headphones are also expected to deliver up to 80 hours of playback without ANC enabled.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9

Xiaomi AI Glasses

Xiaomi unveils AI smart glasses powered by Qualcomm chip: Details here

A shop assistant serves a customer inside the Apple Inc. Sanlitun store in Beijing, China

Apple supplier Lens Tech seeks up to $606 million in Hong Kong listing

WhatsApp's document scanning feature in Android

WhatsApp tests in-app document scanner on Android: What is it, how it works

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 30 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Topics : Nothing Flagship smartphones Indian smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon