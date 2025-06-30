Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 to be launched on July 1: What to expect

British consumer technology brand Nothing is gearing up for its “Come to Play” event on July 1, where it will unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. The event will also mark the debut of the company’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1. Set to be held in London, the event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel.
Nothing Phone 3: What to expect
Nothing has already confirmed several key features of the Phone 3 ahead of launch. The upcoming flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which the company claims will deliver improved overall performance and more capable on-device AI features. It will also be the longest-supported Nothing phone to date, with five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.
On the imaging front, the Phone 3 will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, as part of what is expected to be a triple rear camera set-up. The main camera will likely be a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor to complete the configuration.
In terms of design, the Phone 3 will debut a new “Glyph Matrix” system, replacing the signature Glyph Interface from previous models. This dot-matrix-style LED panel, positioned near the rear camera array, may support new interactive functions like custom animations and interactive features like mini-games.
Here are the expected specifications of the Nothing Phone 3:
- Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary, 50 MP telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5150mAh
- Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless
Nothing Headphone 1: What to expect
Nothing’s first over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1, will also debut at the July 1 event. As per last week’s report by 9To5Google, images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced online, suggesting that it will feature the brand’s signature transparent design. The ear cups appear squarish with rounded edges—somewhat resembling the Apple AirPods Max—while a circular transparent panel sits on top to reinforce the brand’s aesthetic.
The headband includes cushioning and a hinge mechanism that allows the cups to fold flat for easier storage. The right ear cup reportedly includes two physical control buttons, while the left bears “Sound by KEF” branding—confirming Nothing’s previously announced partnership with British audio brand KEF.
A separate report by Android Headlines claims that the Headphone 1 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and support for high-quality audio codecs like AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) and LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec). The headphones are also expected to deliver up to 80 hours of playback without ANC enabled.