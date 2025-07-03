Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

In 2025, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, M5 chip-powered Macs and iPads, new Apple Watch line up and more

apple, apple logo

Apple logo (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has already introduced several new devices in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, M4-powered MacBook Air, a new Mac Studio, and updated iPads. But the company is far from done. In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, M5 chip-powered Macs and iPads, and several wearables, including new Apple Watches and AirPods.
Devices Apple has launched in 2025:
  • iPhone 16e
  • MacBook Air with M4
  • Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
  • iPad Air with M3
  • iPad with A16
Expected Apple launches in 2025:

Also Read

Foxconn

Foxconn recalls staff from India, iPhone 17 production may be hit

Foxconn

Foxconn's Chinese engineers called back, disrupting Apple's India expansion

Apple MacBook Air with M3

Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

Apple Vision Pro

Apple plans multiple XR devices by 2028 to expand Vision Pro lineup: Report

Google Calendar app for Apple Watch

Google Calendar lands on Apple Watch with basic features: Details here

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • MacBook Pro with M5
  • New Mac Pro
  • iPad Pro with M5
  • AirPods Pro 3
  • Apple Watch Series 11
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • Apple Watch SE 3
  • HomePad
  • New Apple TV 4K
  • HomePod Mini 2
  • AirTag 2
  • Studio Display 2

Upcoming Apple products: What to expect

Phone 17 Series

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup is expected to bring significant changes. The iPhone 17 Plus may be replaced with a slimmer “iPhone 17 Air,” and the Pro models are anticipated to feature a redesigned chassis. All four models are expected to ship with iOS 26 out of the box, which brings Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language.
 
Expected line-up:
  • iPhone 17: May include ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and a better front-facing camera.
  • iPhone 17 Air: Tipped to be the thinnest iPhone yet, with a futuristic design, but possible compromises on battery life and camera hardware.
  • iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Likely to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build with a new camera bar, better telephoto performance, and upgraded front cameras.

New Macs

Apple is expected to start updating its Mac line-up with next-generation Apple Silicon, likely the M5 series chips. New devices could include:
  • MacBook Pro: Likely to arrive in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations.
  • Mac Pro: May get updated with either the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip.

iPad Pro

The next iPad Pro model is expected to feature the new M5 chip and Apple’s in-house C1 modem (first seen in iPhone 16e). However, no major design changes are anticipated this year.

AirPods Pro 3

The third-generation AirPods Pro is expected to arrive with the new H3 chip. Rumoured features include heart rate monitoring, infrared sensors for gesture controls, and enhanced spatial audio with better positional awareness.

Apple Watches

Apple is reportedly preparing three new Apple Watch models for 2025:
  • Apple Watch Series 11: Expected to include high blood pressure detection.
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could introduce satellite connectivity and additional health sensors for hypertension monitoring.
  • Apple Watch SE 3: Likely to get a chip refresh, and possibly a new all-plastic body.

Apple Home Devices

Apple may expand its home ecosystem with new devices integrated with Apple Intelligence:
  • HomePad: A wall-mountable smart display with iPad-like form factor and built-in cameras. This new device is expected to function like a hub for all smart home devices.
  • Apple TV 4K: A refreshed version with improved AI features and an upgraded chip.
  • HomePod Mini 2: Expected to include a faster Wi-Fi chip for better reliability.

Others products

  • AirTag 2: Could offer enhanced anti-stalking technology and better location accuracy.
  • Studio Display 2: Rumoured to feature a 27-inch MiniLED panel and improved front camera.

More From This Section

Google Pixel 6a

Google to cut down battery capacity, charging speed of Pixel 6a: Here's why

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable to be launched in India soon: Check specs

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

PremiumNew Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

How a Chennai-based face recognition firm helped Bihar use mobile voting

Topics : Apple iPhones Apple MacBook Pro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon