iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

Apple has already introduced several new devices in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, M4-powered MacBook Air, a new Mac Studio, and updated iPads. But the company is far from done. In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, M5 chip-powered Macs and iPads, and several wearables, including new Apple Watches and AirPods.
Devices Apple has launched in 2025:
- iPhone 16e
- MacBook Air with M4
- Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
- iPad Air with M3
- iPad with A16
Expected Apple launches in 2025:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- MacBook Pro with M5
- New Mac Pro
- iPad Pro with M5
- AirPods Pro 3
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
- HomePad
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePod Mini 2
- AirTag 2
- Studio Display 2
Upcoming Apple products: What to expect
Phone 17 Series
Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup is expected to bring significant changes. The iPhone 17 Plus may be replaced with a slimmer “iPhone 17 Air,” and the Pro models are anticipated to feature a redesigned chassis. All four models are expected to ship with iOS 26 out of the box, which brings Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language.
Expected line-up:
- iPhone 17: May include ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and a better front-facing camera.
- iPhone 17 Air: Tipped to be the thinnest iPhone yet, with a futuristic design, but possible compromises on battery life and camera hardware.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Likely to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build with a new camera bar, better telephoto performance, and upgraded front cameras.
New Macs
Apple is expected to start updating its Mac line-up with next-generation Apple Silicon, likely the M5 series chips. New devices could include:
- MacBook Pro: Likely to arrive in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations.
- Mac Pro: May get updated with either the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip.
iPad Pro
The next iPad Pro model is expected to feature the new M5 chip and Apple’s in-house C1 modem (first seen in iPhone 16e). However, no major design changes are anticipated this year.
AirPods Pro 3
The third-generation AirPods Pro is expected to arrive with the new H3 chip. Rumoured features include heart rate monitoring, infrared sensors for gesture controls, and enhanced spatial audio with better positional awareness.
Apple Watches
Apple is reportedly preparing three new Apple Watch models for 2025:
- Apple Watch Series 11: Expected to include high blood pressure detection.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could introduce satellite connectivity and additional health sensors for hypertension monitoring.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Likely to get a chip refresh, and possibly a new all-plastic body.
Apple Home Devices
Apple may expand its home ecosystem with new devices integrated with Apple Intelligence:
- HomePad: A wall-mountable smart display with iPad-like form factor and built-in cameras. This new device is expected to function like a hub for all smart home devices.
- Apple TV 4K: A refreshed version with improved AI features and an upgraded chip.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to include a faster Wi-Fi chip for better reliability.
Others products
- AirTag 2: Could offer enhanced anti-stalking technology and better location accuracy.
- Studio Display 2: Rumoured to feature a 27-inch MiniLED panel and improved front camera.