Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix system, AI features launched: Details

Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and comes with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5 out of the box

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has launched its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, the Phone 3 is Nothing’s first “true-flagship” device. Priced at Rs 62,999 (including introductory offers), the smartphone continues with Nothing’s signature transparent design and features a new “Glyph Matrix” system that replaces the previous Glyph Interface LED strips.
 
Nothing also introduced several new artificial intelligence-powered features. This includes Essential Search, Nothing’s take on global search that lets users search for apps, files, photos and more using natural language prompts.  
 

Nothing Phone 3: Details

The highlight of the Nothing Phone 3 is the new Glyph Matrix system that the company said is designed to reduce user’s screen time and streamline how they receive key information. The Glyph Matrix system offers app-specific alerts, contact based notifications, real-time progress indicators and more. It also brings quick visual tools and micro-games such as Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Stopwatch, Battery Indicator, Solar Clock and Spin the Bottle. All these are accessible and controlled through a dedicated button at the rear of the smartphone.
 
The Nothing Phone 3 also debuts with several integrated AI features such as:

  • Essential Search: A universal smart search bar that the user can use for searching contacts, photos, files and also get answers to queries like weather update and calendar events.
  • Flip to Record: By long-pressing the Essential Key on the side of the smartphone, users can transcribe and summarise meetings.
  • Essential Space: An AI-powered hub for storing text notes, screenshots and audio notes. It also uses AI to organise the content and can automatically set up reminders and events.
The Nothing Phone 3 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, the smartphone is offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple 50MP set-up at the back with a 3x telephoto camera. The front facing camera is also a 50MP sensor. The Nothing Phone 3 packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 65W wired charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging. 
 

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

