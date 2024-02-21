Nothing to launch CMF Buds, Neckband Pro with Phone 2a on March 5: Details

Nothing on February 21 announced that it will launch a pair of audio accessories under CMF banner on March 5. In a press note, the British consumer technology brand said it will launch the CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro together with the Phone (2a) at the Fresh Eyes event on March 5.

Nothing said that the CMF Neckband Pro will feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), up to 50dB limit. The neckband will be available in select markets, including India.

Nothing has earlier confirmed an in-person launch event in India on March 5, which will kick-off at 5 PM at Dwarka, Delhi. The company is selling tickets for the launch event that are available on PayTM Insider for Rs 999.

Nothing Phone (2a) launch event: Details

Date: March 5

Time: 5:00 pm

Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India

Ticket price: Rs 999

Available on: PayTM Insider

In a run up to the launch, the company has confirmed key specification details for the Nothing Phone (2a). In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a custom-build MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset accompanied by 12GB RAM. The smartphone will also feature a virtual ram of 8GB that Nothing calls “RAM Booster”.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip is built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology. According to Nothing, the chip has 8-core configuration with clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz.

Nothing said that the Phone (2a) will feature a new Smart Clean technology, enabling the smartphone to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments – an optimisation that boosts read and write speeds.

Nothing Phone (2a): Expected specifications