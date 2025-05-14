Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Wrap May 14: Android 16 in June, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Google Gemini

Tech Wrap May 14: Android 16 in June, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Google Gemini

Android 16 Scheduled in June. Nothing Phone 3 to launch this summer. Google Gemini in Samsung watches,buds. Spotify DJ takes voice requests. Apple outlines accessibility updates

Tech Wrap May 14

Tech Wrap May 14

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Android 16 is set to debut in June, beginning with select Pixel models, Google announced during its first “The Android Show I/O Edition.” During the event, the company unveiled various new features coming with Android 16, including a redesigned interface built on Material 3 Expressive. Additionally, the tech giant revealed improvements in security with the inclusion of new tools and functionalities.
   
Shortly after the May 13 airing of The Android Show: I/O Edition, UK-based tech firm Nothing confirmed it will release its latest flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, later this summer. The reveal came through a video posted on Android’s official YouTube channel, in which a “Device Showcase” segment featured Nothing CEO Carl Pei teasing the device while holding a blurred phone.
 
 

Samsung announced that Gemini, the AI assistant developed by Google, will soon be integrated into Galaxy wearable devices. According to the company’s press release, Gemini will be embedded into Galaxy smartwatches. Additionally, Samsung stated that pairing Gemini with the Galaxy Buds 3 series will be made more seamless in the near future.
   
Spotify has upgraded its DJ feature to accept voice commands, allowing premium users to request songs by speaking rather than typing. This improved DJ experience will create playlists personalized to each listener, blending favorite tracks with tailored suggestions based on mood, genre, and activity.
   
Apple has introduced several new accessibility features that will roll out later this year across its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Highlights include a magnifier app for Mac aimed at users who are blind or have low vision, a braille support tool, and accessibility nutrition labels on App Store product pages. 
   
At Google I/O 2025, which kicks off with a keynote on May 20, the company will showcase Android XR on both smart glasses and headsets. Developed jointly with Samsung, this platform is positioned to compete with Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest devices. A preview of Android XR was presented on prototype hardware at TED 2025 last month; at I/O, the focus will shift to market-ready products.
   
OnePlus has officially introduced the Pad 2 Pro tablet in China. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features a 12,140mAh battery. It follows the OnePlus Pad Pro, which debuted in June 2023, as its successor.
   
Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has shared key specifications for the upcoming Neo 10 ahead of its May 26 launch. The device will include the brightest 1.5K resolution display in its category and a 50MP main camera equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company also previously confirmed that the Neo 10 will be the first phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.
   
Google has rebranded its “Find My Device” service as “Find Hub,” as revealed during the Android Show I/O Edition on May 13. Initially launched in 2013 as Android’s answer to Apple’s Find My service, the revamped Find Hub will now enable users to locate not only their devices and accessories but also their family and friends.
   
UK-based tech brand Nothing has announced a strategic partnership with British audio company KEF. This collaboration, the company says, is aimed at pushing the boundaries of sound technology to provide improved audio quality to more consumers. The partnership indicates Nothing might expand its audio product range to include items like speakers and may offer KEF-optimized sound in its next generation of earbuds.
   
India’s first domestically developed graphics processing units (GPUs) are expected to be ready for demonstration by the end of 2025, according to sources who spoke to Business Standard. These demos will help assess their viability and readiness for commercial use, government officials said. Full-scale production of India-made GPUs is anticipated by 2029.
   
Apple has released a research paper describing a new AI model called Matrix3D. Created in collaboration with Nanjing University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Matrix3D reconstructs detailed 3D objects and environments from just a few 2D images. This development could represent a significant advancement in photogrammetry, the traditional process of building 3D models from photographs.
   
India’s $54 billion business process outsourcing (BPO) industry — once defined by its vast human workforce — is undergoing a major transformation. Unlike previous disruptions driven by employment trends, the current shift is powered by algorithms and AI-driven systems.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

