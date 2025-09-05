Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing announces plans to open a retail store in India later this year

Nothing announces plans to open a retail store in India later this year

Nothing will open its first flagship store in India this year, while CMF is establishing its global headquarters locally to strengthen its presence

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis announced that the company will open its first flagship store in India later this year. Evangelidis broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) and also revealed that Nothing’s CMF is establishing its global headquarters in India. This flagship store will be similar to Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru.
 
Flagship stores are official brand stores of a company where consumers can walk in to experience the latest products while having conversations with in-store technical experts about them.

Nothing’s presence in India

Nothing strengthened its presence in India by not only manufacturing Phone 3 in the country but also exporting it to other countries. This means a person in London might be using a Nothing Phone that was manufactured in India.
 
 
As per Evangelidis’ post on X: “The story of the next decade of consumer technology is being written here (in India) and we’re (Nothing and CMF) excited to be part of it.”

Nothing Phone 3: Details

The standout feature of the Nothing Phone 3 is the new Glyph Matrix system, designed to reduce screen dependency and simplify how users access key information. It supports app-based alerts, contact-specific notifications, real-time progress tracking, and interactive tools. Users can also access mini utilities and games such as Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Stopwatch, Battery Indicator, Solar Clock, and Spin the Bottle — all controlled via a dedicated rear button.
 
On the software side, the Phone 3 introduces multiple AI-driven functions:
  • Essential Search: A universal bar to look up contacts, files, photos, and even query updates like weather or calendar events.
  • Flip to Record: Activated by long-pressing the side Essential Key, it enables transcription and meeting summaries.
  • Essential Space: A smart hub that stores and organises notes, screenshots, and audio, with AI support for reminders and events.
In terms of hardware, the device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The camera setup includes a triple 50MP rear system with 3x telephoto and a 50MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 15W wireless support. The Nothing Phone 3 launched earlier this year, starting at Rs 79,999.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

