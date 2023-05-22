Lost your mobile phone? C-DoT's Sanchar Saathi portal will help block it







Users who have lost their phones can block their devices temporarily using the IMEI number of the device. Once the phone gets blocked, it will become unusable and will not work on any telecom service provider's network across India. The Centre for Development of Telematics, better known as C-DoT, the technology arm of the Department of Technology (DoT), has recently launched the Sanchar Saathi portal that allows users to block and track their lost/stolen mobile phones across the country. C-DoT has been piloting the service in some telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and North East. Now, the service can be used across the country.







Go To Sanchar Saathi Portal Users can follow the below steps to block the stolen/lost device using the Sanchar Saathi portal:







Find the 'Block your lost/stolen mobile' option A user can employ any web browser to visit https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/. The site works for both mobile phones and desktops.

After pressing the red button, a form will appear on the screen with three fields -- Device Information, Lost Information and Mobile Owner Personal information. The user should browse the website and click "Block your lost/stolen mobile" under the "Citizens Citizen Centric Services" section.



These are: There are some prerequisites which are essential to fill this form.

Both IMEI numbers of the phone (applicable only in case of dual SIM phones) A police complaint and the complaint number



Accept the declaration and submit Another phone number on which the user can receive the OTP







Unblocking the device Once the user is done with the form, he/she/they can accept the declaration and hit the Submit button.







If the device is found using the Sanchar Saathi portal, the phone can be unblocked again by the device owner. To unblock the device, the users should follow the steps mentioned above and select the Green button: Un-Block Found Mobile. Once a device has been blocked, it won't work with any SIM card nationwide. This means if the thief has thrown the user's SIM card out and has tried to put his own SIM card in the device, the device won't operate.