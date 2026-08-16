Nvidia is in ​talks to invest as much as $3 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank ??Group subsidiary developing a massive planned Ohio data centre project for OpenAI, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the ‌discussions.

The ​proposed investment is ​part of Nvidia's talks with OpenAI and SB Energy on ​providing around $100 billion in credit support for the planned Ohio data centre campus, the report said. Nvidia has discussed investing half of the $3 billion when the Ohio project deal ​is signed and the other half as part of ‌SB Energy's planned initial public offering, according to the Information.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia and SB Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

SB Energy is ​aiming to go public as ‌soon as next month and could raise at least $5 ‌billion ??in the IPO, the report added. SB Energy, ​which is also backed by OpenAI, develops large-scale power and data centre infrastructure projects. Founded in 2019, ​the company is building several data centre campuses to support rising demand tied to AI ‌workloads. The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that Nvidia ‌has revised its plans to support a proposed OpenAI data centre project in Ohio and is now expected to initially guarantee less than $120 billion, down from the $250 billion previously discussed. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)