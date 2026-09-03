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Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp now lets you pay FASTag, water, other utility bills: How it works

WhatsApp now lets you pay FASTag, water, other utility bills: How it works

WhatsApp's new Bill payments feature lets users pay electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance and other bills from within the app, with access to 22,722 billers across 30 categories

WhatsApp bill payments feature for paying household bills in India

WhatsApp Bill payments lets users pay household and utility bills across 22,722 billers from within the app

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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WhatsApp has launched bill payments in India, allowing users to find, manage and pay household and utility bills directly within the messaging app. The feature is powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network and provides access to 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit cards and loan repayments.
 
Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta India, said the company is bringing bill payments to WhatsApp to reduce the need for users to switch between apps or keep track of multiple payment services.
 
WhatsApp said that the feature is being rolled out gradually across India and will become available to all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks. 
 

Whatsapp bill payments: Details

With the new feature, users can access bill payments by tapping the “₹” icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen. They can view past payments and upcoming bills, manage multiple accounts under the same biller and choose from supported payment methods without leaving the app.

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WhatsApp will also pre-fetch bills, with billers that users have previously paid through the Bill payments feature appearing on the Payments Home page for quicker access.
The feature also supports multiple accounts under a single biller, allowing users to manage bills for their home, office and family from the same place. The Payments Home page will also automatically surface commonly used bill categories, with a "See All" option to access the wider list of more than 20 categories.

How to pay bills from WhatsApp

WhatsApp users in India can follow these steps to pay bills: 
How to pay bills on WhatsApp, from selecting a biller to confirming the payment (Image: WhatsApp)
  • Open WhatsApp and tap the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen.
  • Select the bill category and biller.
  • Add and confirm the required account details.
  • Review the bill amount and other details fetched by WhatsApp.
  • Select a payment method, including UPI, debit card or credit card.
  • Confirm the payment

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Topics : Whatsapp payments WhatsApp in India WhatsApp update

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:52 AM IST