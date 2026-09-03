WhatsApp now lets you pay FASTag, water, other utility bills: How it works

WhatsApp has launched bill payments in India, allowing users to find, manage and pay household and utility bills directly within the messaging app. The feature is powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network and provides access to 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit cards and loan repayments.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta India, said the company is bringing bill payments to WhatsApp to reduce the need for users to switch between apps or keep track of multiple payment services.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp adds stronger verification tools, more details for unknown callers WhatsApp said that the feature is being rolled out gradually across India and will become available to all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.

Whatsapp bill payments: Details

With the new feature, users can access bill payments by tapping the “₹” icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen. They can view past payments and upcoming bills, manage multiple accounts under the same biller and choose from supported payment methods without leaving the app.

WhatsApp will also pre-fetch bills, with billers that users have previously paid through the Bill payments feature appearing on the Payments Home page for quicker access.

The feature also supports multiple accounts under a single biller, allowing users to manage bills for their home, office and family from the same place. The Payments Home page will also automatically surface commonly used bill categories, with a "See All" option to access the wider list of more than 20 categories.

How to pay bills from WhatsApp

How to pay bills on WhatsApp, from selecting a biller to confirming the payment (Image: WhatsApp) WhatsApp users in India can follow these steps to pay bills: