OnePlus to roll out OxygenOS 15 in beta from Oct 30: Check eligible models

The Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface for OnePlus smartphones will bring Google's Circle to Search, AI-powered tools, and Share with iPhone feature

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

OnePlus has announced its Android 15 operating system-based OxygenOS 15 open beta roll out schedule. In a post on the OnePlus Community blog, the Chinese smartphone brand announced that the new user interface (UI) will begin rolling out to its flagship OnePlus 12-series smartphones from October 30. This will be followed by updates for the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone and the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet in November.
 
Here is the complete release schedule for open beta:

OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline

  • From October 30: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12r, OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition
  • From November: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2
  • From December: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11r, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE4, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus Pad
  • From January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3
  • From February: OnePlus 10r, OnePlus Nord CE3
 
It is important to note that the open beta is not a general release and will only be available to users with an eligible OnePlus smartphone who are enrolled to receive open beta updates. OnePlus has not yet announced the schedule for the general release, but it is anticipated to commence early next year, following the launch of the OnePlus 13, which is expected to debut OxygenOS 15.

OxygenOS 15: What is new

Artificial Intelligence

OnePlus has integrated the Google Gemini AI model into OxygenOS 15, introducing features such as Intelligent Search for easier file and note searches, AI Notes for writing assistance, and AI Reply for messaging. Additionally, there are new AI-powered photography tools, including AI Detail Boost for image upscaling, AI Unblur to fix blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser to enhance photo quality.
OnePlus has also collaborated with Google to bring the gesture-driven Circle to Search feature to select OnePlus smartphones with OxygenOS 15.
 
Share with iPhone
 
OnePlus stated that this new OxygenOS 15 feature will simplify the file-sharing process between OnePlus devices and iPhones, supporting documents, images, and videos.
 
Design and Animation
 
OxygenOS 15 introduces smoother app transitions using parallel processing techniques. Other updates include new icons, animations, and enhanced UI elements in areas like quick settings and notification bars. OnePlus also noted that OxygenOS 15 will consume less space, reducing system storage by 20% on the upcoming OnePlus 13.
 
Security
 
Built on Android 15, the OS includes theft protection features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock to secure devices if lost or stolen.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

