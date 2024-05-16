OnePlus to launch Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones in June: Report

OnePlus could launch the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones in India soon. According to media reports, both the smartphones are expected to launch in June. The speculated launch date reports also stated that the Nord 4-series smartphone duo would bring improvements in performance with better processors compared to the predecessor models. Let us take a look at the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Expected specifications

Reportedly, the Nord CE 4 Lite was listed on India’s Bureau of Identification (BIS) certification site and Singapore’s IMDA website recently. Said to be the successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite, which was launched in April last year, the Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to feature 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Other expected features include a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear dual-camera system, 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging, and Android 14 operating system-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is said to be based on the Ace 3V model, which it launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Like the Lite model, the Nord 4 is expected to feature a dual-camera system on the back with 50MP main sensor supported by optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone is anticipated to feature a 16MP camera sensor.