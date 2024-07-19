Business Standard
Online enrollment in AI courses sees a 50% growth on a YoY basis: Report

The report also highlighted that freshers skilled in AI, ML, and cybersecurity currently bag the highest salaries in India

Enrolment in online Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) courses has surged by 50 per cent over the past 1 year, driven by the expanding application of AI technology in industries, said a research by hiring platform foundit.  The report also highlighted that freshers skilled in AI, ML, and cybersecurity currently bag the highest salaries in India. 
Key trends

12 per cent increase in AI and ML job openings over the last year

Enrollment in AI and ML courses online has surged by 50% over the last one year

AI and ML freshers have the highest average minimum salary (Rs 7.8 LPA) and average maximum salary (Rs 10.3 LPA) compared to other roles

