Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Only 26% of firms surveyed in India prepared to deploy, leverage AI: Study

The index was developed in response to the accelerating adoption of AI, a generational shift that is impacting business and daily life

computer power, AI, artificial intelligence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Just 26 per cent of organisations surveyed in India are fully prepared to deploy and leverage artificial intelligence-powered technologies, according to the latest report by Cisco.
According to Cisco's inaugural AI Readiness Index released on Thursday, Indian firms are taking proactive measures to prepare for an AI-centric future.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The report surveyed over 8,000 global companies.
The index was developed in response to the accelerating adoption of AI, a generational shift that is impacting business and daily life.
Only 26 per cent of organisations in India are fully prepared to deploy and leverage AI-powered technologies, said a release citing the findings.
While AI adoption has been slowly progressing for decades, the advancements in generative AI, coupled with public availability in the past year, are driving greater attention to the challenges, changes and new possibilities posed by the technology.
"While 93 per cent of respondents believe AI will have a significant impact on their business operations, it also raises new issues around data privacy and security," it revealed.
On the positive side, companies in India are taking many proactive measures to prepare for an AI-centric future.
"When it came to building AI strategies, 95 per cent of organisations already have a robust AI strategy in place or in the process of developing one," it said.
Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Applications and Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco, observed that as companies rush to deploy AI solutions, they must assess where investments are needed to ensure their infrastructure can best support the demands of AI workloads.
"Organisations also need to be able to observe with context how AI is being used to ensure ROI (return on investment), security and especially responsibility," Centoni said.
About 75 per cent of respondents in India believe they have a maximum of one year to implement an AI strategy before their organisation begins to incur significant negative business impact.

Also Read

Cloud conglomerate Cisco likely to pick Flex as manufacturing partner

Only 26% of organisations in India are prepared to deploy AI: Cisco Study

HCLTech, Cisco partner to launch AI powered Meeting Rooms Services

Cisco Systems beefs up cybersecurity play with $28 billion Splunk deal

We're starting manufacturing of networking equipment: Cisco's Chittilapilly

TikTok, Meta challenge Europe's new rules that crack down on digital giants

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 users in India: Details

Only 26% of organisations in India are prepared to deploy AI: Cisco Study

Microsoft renames Bing Chat as Copilot and adds new AI tools for services

Microsoft introduces two custom AI chips to power Azure services: Details

"95 per cent of businesses globally are aware that AI will increase infrastructure workloads, but in India only 39 per cent of organisations consider their infrastructure highly scalable," the study said.
About 39 per cent of companies said they have limited or no scalability at all when it comes to meeting new AI challenges within their current IT infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Cisco

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon