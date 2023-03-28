Only verified accounts to get For You recommendations from Apr 15: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in 'For You recommendations', starting April 15.

Musk tweeted: "Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason."

"That said, it's ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don't impersonate a human."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

When one user said, "I don't get behind this decision. You need to invest money into talent and AI tech to detect bots on the platform. This isn't the way to go. It could tarnish the platform."

The tech billionaire replied: "My prediction is that this will be the only platform you can trust."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Twitter boss had said that paid verification increases the cost of bots by 10,000 per cent and makes it much easier to identify bots by phone, so paid accounts will be the only social media that matters.

--IANS

aj/dpb