OpenAI makes ChatGPT-4o's advanced tools available to users in free tier

OpenAI made its latest GPT-4o model available to free customers from the day of launch. Alongside, the company announced that it will open up access to more intelligent features and advanced tools to free users. Now, OpenAI has announced that all ChatGPT free users can now use browse, vision, data analysis, file uploads, and GPTs. The new capabilities in the free tier is now available through ChatGPT app for Android, iOS and macOS, as well as on ChatGPT web.

ChatGPT: Memory

Memory for ChatGPT allows the AI chatbot to either remember or forget key instructions and details that the user shares in prompts. While using ChatGPT for conversation or assistance, users can ask the chatbot to remember specific details or provide it with instructions that it needs to follow when performing specific tasks in the future. With the Memory feature enabled, ChatGPT will be able to pick up details itself and improve accordingly over time.

For example, if you ask ChatGPT to summarise texts in limited words and provide bullet points at the end, it will provide a summary in the requested format every time you ask it to do so in the future.

ChatGPT: custom GPTs

OpenAI is now allowing free tier users to access the GPT Store for browsing and using custom bots. The GPT store was launched earlier this year for paid subscribers, allowing users to create their own chatbots, called GPTs, for carrying out specific tasks such as coding, writing and more.

While creating and sharing GPTs is limited to premium subscribers, access to these custom GPT chatbots is now open for all users.

ChatGPT: Vision

Using ChatGPT Vision, users can click a picture and have a conversation about it in real time. Users can ask the chatbot to know what a specific object is or even share a picture of a mathematical problem to get assistance in solving it. The feature got even better with the new GPT-4o model, which can translate texts in images and fetch additional context about what it sees in the picture.

ChatGPT: File uploads

With this feature, ChatGPT free users can upload and work with different types of documents inside a conversation with the AI-powered chatbot. The feature supports uploading PDF files, Word documents, presentations, spreadsheets and more.

For example, the user can upload a spreadsheet and ask ChatGPT to understand the data and offer summaries or visual representations. The user can also ask the AI chatbot to compare and analyse two documents. Similar functions are available for other file types as well.

ChatGPT: Data analysis

Free users can now upload raw data files such as those in CSV and JSON format and ask the chatbot to create an interactive table for it. Additionally, users can ask ChatGPT to create interactive charts in one of the supported formats using text prompts. These data representations also allow users to customise the graphics and personalise them as per their preference.