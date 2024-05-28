Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OpenAI sets up safety committee led by CEO as it starts training new model

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the board on safety and security decisions for OpenAI's projects and operations

Sam Altman, OpenAI's co-founder Altman

Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has formed a Safety and Security Committee which will be led by CEO Sam Altman as it begins training its next artificial intelligence model, the AI startup said on Tuesday.
 
Directors Bret Taylor, Adam D'Angelo and Nicole Seligman, will also lead the committee, OpenAI said on a company blog.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Former Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, who were leaders of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's Superalignment team, which ensured AI stays aligned to the intended objectives, left the firm earlier this month.
 
OpenAI had disbanded the Superalignment team earlier in May, less than a year after the company created it, with some team members being reassigned to other groups, CNBC reported days after the high-profile departures.
 
The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the board on safety and security decisions for OpenAI's projects and operations.

Its first task will be to evaluate and further develop OpenAI's existing safety practices over the next 90 days, following which it will share recommendations with the board.
 
After the board's review, OpenAI will publicly share an update on adopted recommendations, the company said.
 
Other committee members include the company's technical and policy experts Aleksander Madry, Lilian Weng and head of alignment sciences John Schulman. Newly appointed Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki and head of security Matt Knight will also be on the committee.
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon