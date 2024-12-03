Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO Find X8 series goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

OPPO Find X8 series goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

The OPPO Find X8 series smartphones are now available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and select retail stores in India

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The OPPO Find X8 series is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC), the series includes the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro models. Designed with a focus on photography, the smartphones feature a quad-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad and come equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features for photography and utility.
 
OPPO Find X8 series: India pricing
 
OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 99,999
OPPO Find X8
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999
Availability and introductory offers
 
 
The OPPO Find X8 series smartphones are available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets across India.

More From This Section

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple accused of silencing workers, illegally monitoring personal devices

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 to be launched today in India: Where to watch and what to expect

Top five wireless earbuds

Tech recap 2024: Top five wireless earbuds from Sennheiser, Sony, and more

SpaceX Satellite Launch

India must become self-reliant in space data needs: IN-SPACe chief Goenka

The introductory offers include:
  • 10 per cent cashback on purchases made with bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank
  • No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for up to 24 months
  • Exchange bonus of  Rs 5,000 on trade-ins. Additional Rs 3,000 discount for customers exchanging existing OPPO Find series or Reno series devices.
OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear camera:
  • 50MP Sony LYT808 with OIS
  • 50MP ultra-wide Samsung 5KJN5 with autofocus
  • 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto with OIS
  • 50MP Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto with OIS
  • Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615
  • Battery: 5910mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 rating
OPPO Find X8: Specifications
  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear camera:
  • 50MP Sony LYT700 with OIS
  • 50MP ultra-wide Samsung 5KJN5 with autofocus
  • 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto with OIS
  • Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615
  • Battery: 5630mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 rating

Also Read

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 Pro review: Camera-first, but its appeal goes beyond imaging

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

OPPO ColorOS 15

OPPO unveils Android 15-based ColorOS 15: What is new and rollout schedule

Tech Wrap November 21

Tech wrap Nov 21: OPPO Find X8 series launched, Vivo Y300, Redmi Note 14

OPPO Find X8 Pro

Find X8 series: OPPO launches MediaTek-powered Android flagships in India

Topics : Oppo Oppo India Oppo smartphone Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon