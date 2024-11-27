Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

The OPPO Reno 13 series is currently limited to China, but expected to go global in early 2025. The series boasts premium design, IP69 dust and water resistance, and quad-curved display

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has unveiled the Reno 13 series in its home country. The smartphone series encompasses a standard Reno 13 model and the Reno 13 Pro. Both smartphones feature a similar design and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350. Additionally, both the standard and the Pro models come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. While the company has not shared the global launch schedule for the new smartphones, the Reno 13 series is likely to debut in India in early 2025.  OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Details  The OPPO Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display in a quad curved design. It is a 1.5K resolution panel that can get up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the smartphone is offered with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.   
For imaging, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera. All three rear camera sensors, along with the 50MP front facing camera gets support for autofocus (AF), however, optical image stabilisation (OIS) is limited to the primary and the telephoto camera. Additionally, the company said that the smartphone can capture Live Photos in 2K quality. Other notable features include an underwater photography mode that leverages the smartphone’s IP69 rating.  The smartphone is powered by a 5800mAh battery and gets support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Running on OPPO’s Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin, the smartphone gets new features such as Apple’s Dynamic Island-style notification badges and Touch to Share functionality for sharing files with iOS devices.  OPPO Reno 13 PRO: Specifications 
  • Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, quad curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF) + 50MP telephoto (AF, OIS)
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5800mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
OPPO Reno 13: Details  While the standard OPPO Reno 13 is also powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip as the Pro model, it features a smaller 6.59-inch flat-style AMOLED panel. However, the display resolution and peak brightness level remains the same.  The base model carries the same 50MP primary camera sensor and the 8MP ultra-wide as the Reno 13 Pro, but is missing the telephoto camera. The 50MP front camera sensor also remains on the base model. 
With its smaller dimension, OPPO Reno 13 packs a comparatively smaller 5600mAh battery. It supports 80W fast wired charging, but there is no support for wireless charging.  OPPO Reno 13: Specifications 
  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF)
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5600mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

Also Read

OPPO ColorOS 15

OPPO unveils Android 15-based ColorOS 15: What is new and rollout schedule

OPPO Find X8 Pro

Find X8 series: OPPO launches MediaTek-powered Android flagships in India

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 series launching today in India: Watch livestream, know specs

Tech Wrap November 19

Tech wrap Nov 19: Samsung One UI 6 Watch, OPPO Reno 13, vintage iPhone

Oppo Reno 13

OPPO previews Reno 13 series ahead of launch on November 25: Take a look

Topics : Oppo smartphone Oppo India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon