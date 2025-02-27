Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity AI targets 1 mn user sign-ups by mid-March, may offer free plan

Perplexity AI targets 1 mn user sign-ups by mid-March, may offer free plan

Aravind Srinivas plans to make its professional service plan free for students in India

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) search startup, is targeting a million user sign-ups by mid-March this year, hinting that its premium service plan may be offered for free to students in the country.
 
The US-based company is betting on specialising in trained models that can achieve improved outputs alongside an enhanced experience for its users over pre-training models from datasets.
 
“We’re working with a student group on WhatsApp and aiming for close to a million sign-ups by mid-March. Our goal is to make sure no student has to pay for the pro version of Perplexity anywhere in the world. We do want to bring it to everybody in India, whoever is a student,” said co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Perplexity.
 
 
At present, the professional plan at the company costs $20 per month, regardless of a user’s geographical location. The search service continues to be free with its standard offering.
 
He was speaking alongside Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma at a virtual launch event of the fintech company’s partnership with the AI search company.

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm bets on AI-first features to power profitability in the next 2 years

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

India to sign MoU with Israel and Saudi Arabia for critical minerals

artificial intelligence machine learning

AI in healthcare likely to contribute $30 billion to GDP by 2025: Report

Deepseek

DeepSeek emerges as a global force in China's rapidly growing AI industry

Amazon's Devices and Services event in New York

Amazon unveils gen AI-powered 'Alexa+' with agentic abilities: What's new

 
“A lot of factors beyond just core model building will matter, and our bet has always been that post-training (models) and RL (reinforcement learning) matter more than even pre-training. Pre-training will be a commodity, and we want to specialise more in post-training and user experience,” he added.
 
The race to build AI models and deploy tools for users is heating up among major global firms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, and Anthropic, among others. Srinivas explained that most AI models will eventually have similar capabilities.
 
“Models are always going to improve incrementally, but they all end up looking very similar in terms of capabilities because there are only a few core IQ-point-related benchmarks that you can measure model capability by,” he said.
 
He added that differentiation will come from how companies harness the reasoning, summarisation, and synthesis capabilities of these models to build a refined product experience.
 
On biases, Srinivas explained that a way to address the challenge would be to cover a diverse set of data sources and retrieve as many different opinions as possible.

More From This Section

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

Amazon's cloud unit builds first quantum computing chip called 'Ocelot'

HONOR 200 Pro

HONOR 200 series gets MagicOS 9.0 update with new AI features: What's new

Google Translate appGoogle Translate app

Google Translate to soon get AI features for tone customisation, insights

Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing reveals design of another Phone 3a series smartphone: Take a look

Google cloud

Alphabet's Google cuts less than 100 employees in its cloud division

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon