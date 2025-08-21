Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL: The Pro duo pack the best of Google, Android, Tensor

Google has introduced the Pixel 10 series, which consists of the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Among these, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL stand out as the flagship devices, bringing the most advanced hardware and software features available on a Pixel phone to date. Here’s everything new with the Pro models:
Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: What is new
Tensor G5:
The Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones are powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset, which Google describes as its most ambitious step yet in custom chip design. Built with greater control over both architecture and production, the G5 delivers up to 34 per cent faster CPU performance compared to the previous generation and incorporates a fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP) designed to improve photography and video quality.
Android 16 and Gemini:
Out of the box, the two Pro models run Android 16 and come preloaded with the complete suite of Gemini AI features exclusive to Pixel devices. Google has also unveiled a few new tools at launch:
- Magic Cue: A personalised intelligence feature that proactively shows suggestions across the system. During the launch demo, it pulled flight details directly from tickets to suggest an appropriate reply to a message about travel plans. Importantly, all of this processing happens on-device to ensure user privacy.
- Camera Coach: Using Gemini AI, this feature scans the scene through the camera’s viewfinder and offers real-time guidance, including optimal angles and lighting tips.
- Auto Best Take: This function analyses similar photos, then combines the best details from each shot — such as faces and expressions — into a single frame so that everyone looks their best.
Pixelsnap:
Another major upgrade is “Pixelsnap,” Google’s Qi2-certified wireless charging system. By embedding magnetic coils within the phone, it ensures accurate alignment with compatible wireless chargers and accessories. The Pixel 10 Pro supports up to 15W Qi2 charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the first Android phone to support the faster Qi2 25W standard.
Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Pricing
- Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,09,999
- Pixel 10 Pro XL(16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,24,999
Pixel 10 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4870mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro XL: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344x2992 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4200mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 25W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2 25W)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68