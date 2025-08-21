Google refreshes Pixel Buds Pro 2 with AI-powered features: What's new

In addition to unveiling the Pixel 10 series smartphones, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a, Google also rolled out an update for its second-generation Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones at the Made by Google event on August 20. The update introduces gesture-based “Answer texts and calls hands-free” functionality, as well as a new colour variant. With Pixel Buds Pro 2, users can now nod to accept or shake their head to decline calls and reply to texts.
Originally launched last year alongside the Pixel 9 lineup, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are powered by the Tensor A1 chip, which Google says was specifically designed for advanced audio processing and AI-driven features.
Pixel Buds Pro 2: What’s new
The earbuds are now available in a new Moonstone finish. In addition, the new hands-free texts and calls capability will be released to all users via a September software update.
Thanks to built-in accelerometers and advanced sensors, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can recognise simple head gestures. A quick nod answers an incoming call, while a shake of the head rejects it. The same gestures can also be used for responding to text messages, offering a fully hands-free communication experience. This gesture-based control system is designed to make staying connected more seamless, especially on the move.
Other existing feature
- Adaptive Audio: Automatically adjusts playback by responding to environmental conditions, reducing background noise and distractions.
- Hearing Protection: Loud Noise Protection reduces the impact of sudden, harsh sounds so they don’t hit your ears at full intensity.
- Go Live with Gemini: Users can start a hands-free Gemini Live session directly from their smartphones through Pixel Buds Pro 2.
- Advanced audio processing: With Gemini Live, conversations remain clear even in noisy environments, as background sounds are filtered out.
- Battery widget: Pixel Buds Pro 2 integrates with Pixel’s battery widget, letting users see charge levels and receive alerts when the case is low or fully charged.