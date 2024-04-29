PlayStation 5 Slim: Sony announces 'limited period offer' on gaming console

Japanese electronics maker Sony has announced “Summer Sale” offers on its recently launched PlayStation 5 Slim gaming console in India. During the sale period, the Disc version of the PS5 Slim console will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990. The summer sale will kick off from May 1 and is valid until May 14. Important to note that the offer does not apply to all models and there is limited stock offered in the sale by Sony.

For reference, Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Slim in India earlier this month at Rs 54,990 for the Disc variant and Rs 44,990 for the digital edition. It is only the disc model available with the discount in the sale.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Offers and availability

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc version): Rs 54,990

Offer price: Rs 49,990

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: Rs 44,990

The PS5 Slim (Disc version) will be available at a discounted price on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and with select retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more.

The offer will be valid from May 1 to May 14 or until stocks last.

PlayStation 5 Slim series: Details

The PS5 Slim has a sleek form factor with 30 per cent less volume occupied, compared to the previous Play Station 5 model. The model, which comes with an inbuilt disc drive, has its weight reduced by 18 per cent, compared to its predecessor, while the Digital Edition weighs 30 per cent less than the last generation model. The PlayStation 5 Slim series offers up to 1TB onboard storage, compared to 825GB on the predecessor.

The PlayStation 5 offers up to 120 frames per second (FPS) on compatible games with support for up to 120Hz output on a 4K resolution display. The console supports HDR for a more vibrant viewing experience and gets Ray Tracing technology that simulates every individual ray of light within supported games to create more life-like shadows and reflections.