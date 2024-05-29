POCO F6 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs

The POCO F6 is available for purchase in the first sale period in which POCO is offering introductory offers and one year extended warranty. Launched on May 23, the POCO F6 is among the first smartphones to boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip in India. The performance-centric smartphone is offered in up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration at Rs 29,999 onwards.

POCO F6: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 33,999

POCO F6: Introductory offers

Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 from ICICI Bank on credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. In addition, POCO is offering a bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals. The smartphone is offered with up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI). During the first sale day, POCO is offering an additional year of warranty in addition to the standard one-year warranty.

POCO F6: Details

The POCO F6 boots Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness. It features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. The POCO F6 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by a 90W wired charger. POCO has committed to deliver three major Android updates and four years of security updates for the device.

POCO F6: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K ProHDR AMOLED display, 120Hx refresh rate, 2400nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: up to 512GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS and EIS (Sony IMX882) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX355)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 90W wired

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS

Thickness: 7.8mm

Weight: 179g

Protection: IP64, Gorilla Glass Victus