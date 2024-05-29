Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro receives BIS certification; launch likely on June 12

The Redmi Pad Pro has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating imminent launch in the country. Appearing on certification site suggests that the device is being officially tested according to the safety standards of the region and will soon be launched in the market.

According to MySmartPrice, the model number 2405CRPFDI has received the certification as of May 27, 2024. The “I” in the model number suggests that the device is made in India. It is also being speculated that the announcement will be made on June 12 at the Xiaomi 14 Civi launch event. Redmi already has two tablets in the India market – Redmi Pad and the Redmi Pad SE.

Although specifications have not been officially announced, it is expected that the device will be similar to the Chinese version of the Redmi Pad Pro, which was launched in April. The specifications include:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Platform: Android 14-based HyperOS platform

Display: 12.1-inch, 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 600 nits

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB on-board, expandable up to 1.5TB (microSD)

Camera: 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Battery: 10,000mAh

Charging: 33W

Connectivity: Cellular and Wi-Fi

The Redmi Pad Pro is expected to be the flagship tablet. On the other end of the spectrum, there is Redmi Pad SE, which was launched in India recently.

Redmi Pad SE: Specifications