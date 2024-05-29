Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro receives BIS certification; launch likely on June 12

The Redmi Pad Pro is expected to be similar to the Chinese model of the same name, which was launched in April in both cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity options

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro

Redmi Pad Pro Photo: Xiaomi Global website

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Redmi Pad Pro has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating imminent launch in the country. Appearing on certification site suggests that the device is being officially tested according to the safety standards of the region and will soon be launched in the market.

According to MySmartPrice, the model number 2405CRPFDI has received the certification as of May 27, 2024. The “I” in the model number suggests that the device is made in India. It is also being speculated that the announcement will be made on June 12 at the Xiaomi 14 Civi launch event. Redmi already has two tablets in the India market – Redmi Pad and the Redmi Pad SE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Although specifications have not been officially announced, it is expected that the device will be similar to the Chinese version of the Redmi Pad Pro, which was launched in April. The specifications include:
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Platform: Android 14-based HyperOS platform
  • Display: 12.1-inch, 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 600 nits
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB on-board, expandable up to 1.5TB (microSD)
  • Camera: 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • Battery: 10,000mAh
  • Charging: 33W
  • Connectivity: Cellular and Wi-Fi
The Redmi Pad Pro is expected to be the flagship tablet. On the other end of the spectrum, there is Redmi Pad SE, which was launched in India recently.

Redmi Pad SE: Specifications
  • Display: 11-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rates, 400nits peak brightness
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh
  • Charging: 10W wired charging
  • Colours: Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, Mint Green
  • Price: Starts at Rs 12,999
Topics : Xiaomi Redmi Android Technology gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon