Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring detail appear on FCC listing: Report

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell foldable device from Samsung would get a bigger capacity battery and the Galaxy Ring would be offered in seven different size options

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Ring

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Samsung’s next-generation clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, would get a bigger capacity battery compared to the current generation model. According to a report by The Verge, the 2024 Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has appeared on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) testing record detailing the smartphone’s battery specifications. Additionally, the report stated that Samsung’s upcoming wearable device, the Galaxy Ring, has appeared on the list, revealing details about the Ring’s sizing and battery details.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has appeared on FCC’s list with a 3,790mAh battery capacity. This suggests that the next-generation flip phone by Samsung will feature a slightly bigger battery than the current generation model that features a 3,700mAh battery. It is not known if this increase in battery capacity will bring more battery life to the smartphone but this is in contradiction to previous reports that claimed that the upcoming model might get a significant battery boost with a 4,000mAh battery.
As for the Galaxy Ring, the report stated that the upcoming wearable device from Samsung would be offered in sizes varying from size 5 to size 12. Additionally, the report stated that the size of the ring would determine the battery size each ring will pack. As per the report, on FCC’s listing Samsung Galaxy Ring appeared with battery capacity ranging from 17mAh to 22mAh.

Last week, Android Authority reported that Samsung could price the upcoming Galaxy Ring at around $300-$350 in the US and around Rs 35,000 in India. If true, this will put the maiden device in Samsung’s new wearable line in the same price bracket as the company’s Galaxy Watch lineup.

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones are expected to launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series at the next Galaxy Unpacked event – possibly sometime in July.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

