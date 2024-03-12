Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 8, 7 series processors on March 18: Report



Qualcomm is reportedly planning to announce new Snapdragon chips on March 18. According to a report by 9To5Google, Qualcomm has posted an image on Chinese social media platform Weibo, announcing a launch event later this month for “new products under the Snapdragon brand name”.

Qualcomm on Weibo

The American semiconductor entity has not revealed the products, but it is expected to announce at least two new chips – one each in its Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7 series. According to media reports, Qualcomm is likely to introduce the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which would likely feature similar characteristics to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but will be more power efficient.

According to media reports, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 would be based on TSMC’s 4nm architecture and feature one major performance CPU core, clocking at 2.9 GHz and an Adreno 735 GPU with 900 MHz frequency. Although not much is known about the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus confirmed that its upcoming smartphone OnePlus Ace 3V will be the first to feature the chipset. The global variant of the OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone will likely be called OnePlus Nord 4 and is expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Earlier, Qualcomm confirmed that it will be announcing its next-generation flagship smartphone SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, in October 2024. During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm, Don McGuire in a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said that the company plans to announce the next generation shipset at the Qualcomm summit, which is scheduled for October.