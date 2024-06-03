Realme GT 6 with AI features set to launch on Jun 20: Here's what to expect

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has scheduled the global launch of its next flagship, the Realme GT 6, for June 20. Realme is calling the smartphone as the “AI Flagship Killer”, suggesting that the smartphone will feature artificial intelligence-powered tools and features. The company said that the Realme GT 6 smartphone will “harness the power of AI” for image upscaling and to improve productivity on the smartphone.

Realme GT 6: What to expect

According to a report by consumer technology news platform 91mobiles, the upcoming Realme GT 6 smartphone will feature multiple AI tools for imaging and editing such as “AI Night Vision” for improving low light photography and “AI Smart Removal” for eliminating unnecessary objects from images. For productivity, the Realme GT 6 smartphone is said to come with a “Smart Loop” feature for text generation and summarisation. Additionally, it could also feature a Google’s Circle to Search-like “AI Smart Search” feature.

On the hardware front, the Realme GT 6 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and could be offered in up to a 12GB RAM configuration. The smartphone would likely be powered by a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 120W wired charger.

On the imaging front, the Realme GT 6 smartphone could sport a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. The smartphone’s front camera could likely be a 32MP sensor.