Reliance Jio has launched a new virtual desktop solution in India that turns any TV into a PC. Dubbed JioPC, it allows users to operate a computer without needing a separate CPU. The service runs on the cloud and works via the Jio set-top box, effectively transforming any connected television into a functional PC. The service has now been launched in India with a pay-as-you-go model. It does not have any lock-in cost and comes with zero maintenance. The service is now available at a starting price of Rs 600 per month.
Notably, to use it, users must connect a keyboard and mouse to the TV. Here are the monthly plans that Reliance Jio is offering to users.
JioPC monthly subscription plans
- Rs 599 + GST: Valid for one month with unlimited usage
- Rs 999 + GST: Valid for two months with unlimited usage
- Rs 1,499 + GST: Valid for three months with one month of additional usage (Total four months of unlimited usage)
- Rs 2,499 + GST: Valid for six months with two months of additional usage (Total eight months of unlimited usage)
- Rs 4,599 + GST: Valid for 12 months with three months of additional usage (Total 15 months of unlimited usage)
Additionally, JioPC has teamed up with Adobe to enhance user creativity and productivity by providing complimentary access to Adobe Express, a design and editing platform. Subscribers will also gain access to a suite of essential AI tools, widely used applications, and 512 GB of cloud storage — all bundled within the service.
How JioPC works
JioPC functions entirely through the cloud and is powered by Jio’s Set Top Box, which is available with JioFiber plans or can be bought separately. Once set up, users can interact with a virtual desktop on their TV using a keyboard and mouse. It comes with LibreOffice pre-installed and allows access to Microsoft Office via a browser.
Although peripherals like cameras and printers aren’t supported yet, the platform is designed for everyday computing needs. This makes it a suitable option for students, light users, or households without a traditional PC. An active internet connection is required at all times for it to work.
How to Set Up JioPC
- Power on your Jio Set-Top Box and go to the Apps section
- Launch the JioPC app and click ‘Get Started’
- Plug in your keyboard and mouse
- Sign in using your linked contact number, or enter details to register
- Log in and start using your cloud computer instantly
JioPC configuration
JioPC is launched with the following configuration:
- CPU: 4 CPU
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 100 GB Cloud Storage
- Usage: Unlimited
- Operating System: Ubuntu (Linux)
According to Reliance Jio, this setup is ideal for browsing, online learning, programming, design, and productivity applications.