close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

A few months ago, Sundar Pichai said that the tech giant is looking to become more efficient and is looking at every aspect

BS Web Team New Delhi
Google

Google (Photo: wikimedia commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The year 2023 began on a heartbreaking note for many techies as a significant number of them lost their jobs due to layoffs by multiple tech giants globally including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft among others.
However, it now looks like Google is preparing for another round of layoffs. In one of his latest interviews with the Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai hinted that more layoffs could follow very soon at the company.

In his discussion with the Wall Street Journal, Pichai said that the company is 'very, very focused' on their current opportunities and that there is a 'lot of work left'. He also added that the company is now prioritising the most crucial areas and is thereby moving people accordingly. 
A few months ago, Sundar Pichai said that Google is looking to become more efficient and in his recent interaction, he explained that Google is "literally looking at every aspect". He further added that they are working on re-engineering the cost base in a durable way. 

While Pichai said that some progress has been made, he reiterated that there is still more work that is yet to be done.
"We’re very, very focused on this set of opportunities we have, and I think there’s a lot of work left. There’s also an important inflection point with AI. Where we can, we are definitely prioritising and moving people to our most important areas, so that is ongoing work", said CEO Pichai.

Also Read

Sundar Pichai pushes Googlers to spend more time improving its Bard AI

Big Tech and 'sideloading' debate; IT firms fear security, privacy breaches

Sundar Pichai coming to India; govt to discuss 'Made in India' Pixel phones

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

Tech needs responsible regulations and certainty in legal framework: Pichai

IGSS ropes in lead investor in fab play to meet new conditions

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

BHEL-led consortium bags order of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

Boeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787 Dreamliner

Tiger Global Management offloads Delhivery's shares for Rs 388 crore


This comes after Google announced its plan in January to hand over pink slips to over 12,000 employees globally. Nearly 450 Indian employees were also impacted by the layoffs. 
The timing of layoffs at Google coincided with the debut of Google Bard AI, which made a factual error during a presentation, thereby leading to a loss of $100 billion in valuation for the company.


Topics : Google | layoff | Google CEO Sundar Pichai | Sundar Pichai | The Wall Street Journal | BS Web Reports | Tech companies

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable launches over 15 products for summer 2023

Mother Dairy
1 min read

Astec LifeSciences launches its R&D centre in Maharashtra's Rabale

Astec LifeSciences
2 min read

PE investments in India decline over 75% in Q1 of CY23, lowest since 2018

private equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC
2 min read

Goldman Sachs names new global head of private banking, lending, deposits

Goldman Sachs
1 min read

Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

milk
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon