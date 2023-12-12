Google to bring Samsung Secure Folder-like 'Private Space' with Android 15

Google is working on a new privacy feature to safeguard sensitive apps on Android devices. According to a report on 9To5Google, the latest Android operating system preview shows Google is working to bring a new ‘Private Space’ feature.

Currently, OnePlus and Samsung offer built-in features to provide a hidden private space on devices to protect sensitive data. With the release of Android 14 QPR Beta 2, Google is also teasing a similar feature named ‘Private Space’.

According to the report, the upcoming Private Space application will be available at the bottom of the app drawer. Users will be able to hide the Private Space icon from their app drawer. Hiding the application will only make it available through app search. Google is expected to add a “Quick Settings” tile for locking and unlocking Private Space.

The upcoming Private Space app will likely be built into the Android system itself. And, apps within the space will not be revealed by the system's own settings app, privacy tools, and permissions manager unless unlocked. Additionally, notifications from hidden apps will not appear while the space is locked.

Despite ongoing development work, Google is not expected to launch the application in the near future. According to 9To5Google, the app is expected to make its debut with Android 15.

Recently, Google announced new AI-based features for the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone based on Gemini Nano, a specialised AI model based on Gemini 1.0. The Gemini Nano model, along with the Tensor G3 chip on the Pixel 8 Pro, brings two expanded features: Summarise in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard.

Summarise in the Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pro generates a summary of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more without an active network connection.

Smart reply, powered by Gemini Nano, generates suggestions for responses in Gboard by analysing the conversation that is going on. The feature is now available to try with WhatsApp and will be available on more platforms starting next year.