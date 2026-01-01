Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may look more like Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Videos circulating online show a redesigned Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with a new camera layout which looks similar to the rear camera module of the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Videos claiming to show the anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra have reportedly surfaced online, offering an early look at Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. According to a report by Forbes, clips circulating on X (formerly Twitter) appear to showcase the Galaxy S26 Ultra in black and white colour options. The device is said to feature a redesigned rear camera layout that draws inspiration from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup.
 
Based on the footage, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a quad-camera setup on the rear, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, instead of individually protruding camera rings, three sensors now appear to be grouped together on a raised camera island, resembling the design language used on recent Galaxy Z Fold models. The phone is also expected to retain a flat frame with rounded corners, much like its predecessor.
 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What to expect

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has reportedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, where it is listed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This suggests Samsung may once again rely on Qualcomm’s top-tier processor for its highest-end model.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels reaching up to 3,000 nits. On the software front, it is likely to ship with One UI 8.5, based on Android 16.
 
Design-wise, Samsung appears to be moving away from its signature floating camera rings in favour of a pill-shaped camera module, similar to what has been seen on the Galaxy Fold series. The rear camera system is expected to include a 200MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired charging, along with Qi2 wireless charging support. Below is a summary of the expected specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8.5
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP ultra-wide lens + 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom + 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

