Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Tab A11+ India launch for November, but it has not specified the date. Alongside, the company has shared specifications of its upcoming Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus India launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After its global debut in September, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is set to launch in India soon. The South Korean consumer electronics maker has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be launched in India in November. However, it has not confirmed the launch date or the pricing for the upcoming tablet. 
 
Ahead of the launch, the company has shared the specifications of the upcoming tablet on its website. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be powered by the MediaTek MT8775 chipset and a 7,040mAh battery.  
 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will sport a 10.9-inch WUXGA display of a 90Hz refresh rate. For audio, the tablet will boast Dolby-engineered quad-speaker setup and a 3.5 mm audio jack for wired audio accessories. It will debut in two colour options – Gray and Silver. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be powered by the MediaTek MT8775 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

Also Read

Samsung, Tamil Nadu

Samsung launches DigiArivu for digital and STEM education in Tamil Nadu

Samsung

Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Samsung

Samsung lifts memory chip prices up to 60% as AI demand fuels shortage

Louis Zhao

South Korean conglomerates pledge $550 billion domestic investment

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea (Source: Dailian)

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch on December 5: What to expect

 
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will sport an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, and a 5MP front camera. The tablet will be powered by a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It will offer Google Gemini integration along with Galaxy AI. As per the company, the tablet will have AI features like Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and the Solve Math feature in Samsung Notes.  

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Specifications

  • Display: 10.9-inch WUXGA display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Audio: Dolby-engineered Quad Speakers
  • Processor: MediaTek MT8775
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 7,040mAh
  • Charging: 25W

More From This Section

Import your music feature in Spotify app

Now, Spotify lets you import playlists from other music streaming services

WhatsApp About feature gets a redesign

WhatsApp brings back 'About' in a new form: What's different, how to set up

Group chat in ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI partners with Foxconn to design hardware for AI data centres

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon