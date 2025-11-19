Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Samsung India Electronics had reported a revenue from operations of ₹99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the preceding financial year ended March 2024

Samsung

Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung India Electronics said it has clocked a double digit growth in its revenue from operations of over 11 per cent to Rs 1.11 trillion in the financial year ended March 2025.

According to a RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing, Samsung India Electronics had reported a revenue from operations of Rs 99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the preceding financial year ended March 2024.

In FY25, Samsung's revenue from operations crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark.

Its total consolidated income, including other income, had already exceeded this mark a year before. It was at Rs 1,06,283 crore (1.06 trillion) in FY24.

 

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments remained unanswered.

Also Read

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may debut with Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung Wallet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs

Samsung Electronics

Harman invests ₹345 crore to expand Pune plant for connected vehicles

Tech Wrap October 15

Tech Wrap Oct 15: Samsung XR headset, Apple MacBook, Dyson Purifier Cool

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Festival boost: Samsung India premium smartphones log record sales

Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.

Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.

It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space which has a turnover above Rs 1 trillion.

Its rival iPhone maker Apple India has reported a growth of 18 per cent in its total revenue to Rs 79,378 crore in FY25. Its another Korean competitor LG Electronics' total income in FY25 was at Rs 24,630.63, up 14.25 per cent year-on-year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto acquires majority stake in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises secures approval for $1.53 bn Jaiprakash takeover plan

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Wind ties up with KP Energy to jointly develop wind-solar projects

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Japan's Kirin Holdings mulls exit from B9 Beverages as losses, debt mount

Adani ports

SC may send Adani Krishnapatnam Port's plea on environmental penalty to NGT

Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Mobiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon