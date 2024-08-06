Business Standard
Samsung may bring Galaxy AI features to these A-series smartphones: Report

Samsung is preparing OneUI 6.1.1 update, which is expected to expand select Galaxy AI features to A-series smartphones launched in 2024

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to expand the Galaxy AI to more smartphones, including mid-range models in the Galaxy A-series launched in 2024. The rollout is expected to commence with the One UI 6.1.1 update, which is anticipated in September or October. As for the smartphones, the Galaxy AI is expected to arrive on the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55, according to a news report by SamMobile.

SamMobile has reported that older-generation models will not receive the Galaxy AI features, but the select A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55, will. It noted in the report that all the Galaxy AI features will not be available on these two Galaxy A devices.
According to the report, Samsung might skip those features which necessitate on-device processing power because A-series smartphones lack a chipset with dedicated NPU. For example, the Instant Slow-Mo feature requires strong NPU and GPU abilities to work with minimum processing speed of 16.6 milliseconds for 60fps videos. This is the reason Samsung Galaxy S23 FE missed out on this feature despite getting Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy AI features were introduced on Samsung Galaxy S24 series and have expanded to Galaxy S23 FE and last year’s flagship devices by Samsung. Galaxy AI has been recently upgraded with more AI features with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

