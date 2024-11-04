Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition reportedly under development

Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition reportedly under development

Samsung at its latest quarterly earnings announcement indicated that it could be developing more affordable foldable smartphones in the future

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly working on a Fan Edition (FE) variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, aiming to make foldable smartphones more accessible. According to Android Authority, the affordable clamshell foldable could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year.
 
During its latest quarterly earnings announcement, Samsung hinted at plans to lower the entry barriers for foldable devices, potentially to meet rising competition from brands like Motorola, which already offers affordable versions of its premium flip phones. The South Korean company reportedly stated it is exploring ways to make foldable technology more widely available to consumers.
 
Earlier, Samsung was believed to be developing a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant. Instead, it released a slimmer version with slightly larger displays, exclusive to its home market.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: What to expect

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung to bring seamless update function to Galaxy S25 series: Report

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to update MacBook Pro with OLED display, 2nm M6 chips in 2026: Report

Apple Vision Pro sale, Apple Vision Pro sale prediction, Apple Vision Pro expectations, Apple Vision Pro software, Apple Vision Pro developers, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro launch, Apple Vision Pro availability, Apple Vision Pro launch price, A

Apple planning new affordable Vision headset as iPhone accessory: Report

Image: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro with SD 8 Elite chip launching in India on Nov 26: Details

Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1

iPhones could get more Apple Intelligence features in early Dec: Details

 
While specific details about the Galaxy Z Flip FE remain scarce, Samsung is expected to equip the model with an older-generation flagship processor to lower costs. The base variant may come with 128GB storage, unlike the standard 256GB offered in premium models.
A smaller cover display is also likely, following Motorola’s strategy of smaller screens on its budget-friendly Razr models and larger displays on high-end versions. Additionally, Samsung may reduce RAM and downgrade the camera system for the Galaxy Z Flip FE to achieve a more affordable price point.
 

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 30

Tech wrap Oct 30: Mac mini M4, Xiaomi 15 series, Samsung festive deal, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Is it different from Fold 6?

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Samsung delays taking deliveries of ASML's chip gear for its new US factory

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Soon, Samsung to debut Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

Topics : Samsung foldable phone Samsung Mobiles Foldable devices Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon