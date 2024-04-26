Samsung to unveil 2024 Foldables, Ring at Unpacked event on July 10: Report

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is reportedly planning to host its next Unpacked event on July 10. Consumer technology news platform 9To5Google has reported that Samsung is likely to host its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France on the given date. According to the report, Samsung has moved the Unpacked event date from late July to early in the month because of the Olympic Games, which are starting on July 26 in Paris.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation devices in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series. Moreover, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Ring, which it showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. Below are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z 6 Series

Samsung is likely to unveil both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. According to several news reports, Samsung could launch two models in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series this year, with the top-end model inheriting the “Ultra” prefix from the Galaxy S-series smartphones. This is in contrast to previous reports that stated that Samsung is working on an affordable foldable device, which would be part of its Galaxy A-series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Ring

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Ring at the MWC in Barcelona earlier this year. The wearable fitness tracker by Samsung would feature blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram (ECG) functions to track and measure health-and-sleep-related information. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring is expected to provide control of other Samsung smart devices remotely and support wireless payments.

Samsung has not officially confirmed any specification details, however, the company did confirm that the Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes.