Monday, October 13, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

Reportedly, the upcoming WhatsApp update for iPad will introduce a new Mac-style sidebar, making navigation smoother, more balanced, and better suited for larger screens

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing for a design upgrade for iPad users with a new Mac-style sidebar. According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature will bring a vertical sidebar interface similar to the one seen on WhatsApp for Mac, making navigation smoother and more intuitive on larger screens. The sidebar aims to organise key sections like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings into a single, easy-to-access column for a consistent experience across devices. 
Earlier this year, Meta launched the dedicated WhatsApp app for iPad, offering a native experience optimised for the larger screen and support for accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Previously, iPad users could only access WhatsApp through a web version that required scanning a QR code from their phone.
 

iPad’s new Sidebar: Details

Currently, WhatsApp’s iPad layout uses a compact tab bar at the bottom of the screen, a design originally intended for iPhones. While functional, it does not fully utilise the iPad’s wider display, leaving the interface looking unbalanced and making navigation feel a bit restricted. The report mentioned that users have to focus on a narrow strip at the bottom to switch between sections. By shifting to a sidebar layout, WhatsApp can make better use of the available screen space and allow users to access different tabs conveniently. 
According to the report, the vertical sidebar aligns better with the iPad’s landscape orientation, offering a more organised and visually balanced interface. It makes navigation easy and keeps important tools within reach. 
Another key point is that the new sidebar is built for future updates. As of now, it includes main tabs like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings. But WhatsApp can easily expand it later by adding shortcuts or quick links to new features. This setup could give WhatsApp the possibility to add more tools and options over time. 

Also Read

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you link your Facebook profile: How it works

WhatsApp's design overhaul

WhatsApp tests new Liquid Glass design interface for iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests username reservation feature before complete rollout: Report

WhatsApp's Message Translation feature

WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will support usernames: What is it, how to reserve, and more

WhatsApp is also testing a new design for iOS users that introduces a Liquid Glass design interface inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 visual framework. As reported earlier, the update brings a more transparent and fluid look with dynamic depth, smooth animations, and layered translucency. 

WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp is testing a new design for iOS users that introduces a Liquid Glass design interface inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 visual framework. Currently in beta, the update brings a more transparent and fluid look with dynamic depth, smooth animations, and layered translucency. 
Rollout 
The new WhatsApp sidebar for iPad is currently being developed and will be released in a future update. As testing continues, WhatsApp may add more improvements and refinements before the final rollout. While there is no confirmed release date yet, users can expect the feature to arrive once development and testing are complete

More From This Section

Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore

GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

OPPO Find X9 series

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

Spotify in ChatGPT

You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

Apple Clips app

Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app

iPad Pro M4, MacBook Pro M4 and Apple Vision Pro

Apple M5 to debut this week with iPad Pro, MacBook Pro launch: Report

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp in India iphone users WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon