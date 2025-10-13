Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

Coming to India this November, the OPPO Find X9 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, and feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

OPPO reportedly announced at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 that it will launch its next flagship, the OPPO Find X9 series, in India this year. According to a report by the Indian Express, the company has announced that the upcoming series will debut in India in November, following a China launch on October 16. All models of the lineup have been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. Notably, the OPPO Find X9 series is expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

OPPO Find X9 series: What to expect

The OPPO Find X9 series lineup is expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, with the possibility of a Find X9 Ultra variant later, according to News18. However, till now, OPPO has not launched the Ultra variant of its previous-generation Find X series in India.
 
 
All models in the series have been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. For the uninitiated, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 is a new flagship chipset for premium Android phones, featuring an all-big-core CPU, an upgraded AI engine, a major GPU boost, and fresh advancements in imaging, storage, and connectivity. 

  The OPPO Find X9 series will be the first to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 right out of the box. OPPO is likely to offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Early teasers suggest the devices will be available in red, titanium, and white finishes.
 
Continuing its collaboration with Hasselblad, OPPO China will equip the high-end model of the Find X9 series with advanced camera systems, including a 200MP periscope telephoto lens alongside other lenses. The same might follow its Indian counterpart.
 
As for battery, OPPO China confirmed that the Find X9 will feature a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will come with a larger 7,500mAh unit. The Indian variants may feature similar battery life. 
  Similar to the previous-generation, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are expected to feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. If they indeed do come with IP89 and IP69 ratings, then it means that the phones could survive immersion in water up to 1.5 metres deep for as long as 30 minutes.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

